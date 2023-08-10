Education creates opportunities to help our communities thrive and prepare the next generation for the future. Now, more than ever, it’s important to stay informed.

ABC 6 News brings you stories on various topics including how students can take the initiative and get the school year started on the right foot and what changes you can expect in your school district, for the future and more.

ABC 6 News shares the voices of parents, students and educators in ASSIGNMENT EDUCATION: BACK TO SCHOOL — going everywhere to tackle the issues that matter to all of us.

School District Resources

Rochester Public Schools Austin Public Schools Albert Lea Area Schools

Mason City Community School District Byron Public Schools Kasson-Mantorville Schools

Stewartville Schools Dover-Eyota Public Schools Hayfield Community Schools

Charles City Community School District Osage Community Schools Clear Lake Community School District