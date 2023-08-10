Just Between Friends all season sale begins Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – According to the National Retail Federation, $41 billion is expected to be spent this year on back-to-school shopping. With inflation, getting what you need might be more difficult. That’s where Just Between Friends Rochester comes in.

Starting at 4 p.m. Thursday at Graham Arena 2 in Rochester, you’ll have a chance to shop mostly new, high-quality items including all the back-to-school clothes you need. Whether that’s for kindergarten or high school.

“We know the need is out there. It’s a great place for parents to clear the clutter, gain the square footage back in the garage and in the house,” said Shelley Yohe, the owner of Just Between Friends Rochester.

For parents with growing little ones, it all pays off in the end.

“I can get my money back,” said Beverly Peterson, a consigner. “Verses you know, buying the shirt at a big retail store. Here, that might go for less. Where I can almost get all my money back on things like Nike and Under Armor.”

During the spring sale, consigners made an average of about $400.

The sale goes through Sunday. On Sunday, items are half off.