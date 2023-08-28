Excellent Educator

Teachers give so much of who they are to the students they teach. The Excellent Educator Award is awarded to outstanding teachers and substitutes that continually go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of their students.

Help us at ABC 6 News honor the wonderful teachers in our area by awarding them with the Excellent Educator Award!

Students and parents can nominate their teachers for a chance to win not only this award, but also an ABC 6 coffee mug as well as a gift from our sponsors.

To nominate a deserving teacher, visit HERE.