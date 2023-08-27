Staying alert on the roads ahead of new school year

(ABC 6 News) – As students head back to school this next week, there are a few reminders that local police departments and school districts want people to be aware of.

There are a few ways that people can stay alert during the school year.

People should always remember school zone speed limits and to drive slowly when children or other pedestrians are around.

Always make eye contact with children who are crossing the street to make sure they see the driver and know a car is there.

People should never pass a bus that is loading or unloading children.

The public is advised to always stay at least ten feet behind or away from a school bus to allower children to safety enter and exit the bus.