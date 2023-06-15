Thursdays Downtown is a weekly summer staple of downtown Rochester. The event combines arts, music, food, and a vendor market into one free community-uniting, block-party-style event! Every week, enjoy life, feel a sense of place, and interact with others.
When: Every Thursday from June 15 to August 10, 2023 (except June 22)
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: 1st Avenue Southwest, 3rd Street Southwest, and Peace Plaza
2023 Entertainment
June 15
1st Ave. Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Jeremy Jewell
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Jacuzzi Puma
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Chase and Ovation
Peace Plaza Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Tim Dallman
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Annie and the Bang Bang
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty
June 29
1st Ave. Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - True North
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Rebel Queens
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Chester Bay
Peace Plaza Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Pat Egan
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Gopher Tones
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Unicorn
July 6
1st Ave. Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Mark Stary
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Thomas and the Shakes
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Rhino
Peace Plaza Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - The D'Sievers
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Nivel Táctico
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Reverend Raven featuring Westside Andy
July 13
1st Ave. Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - James Gray
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Jeremy Jewell and the Co-Dependents
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Soul Train
Peace Plaza Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Clay Fulton
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Mark Cameron Band
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Black Dog Road
July 20
1st Ave. Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Cassandra Peltier
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - O'Rion and the Cosmonauts
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Push and Turn
Peace Plaza Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Amy Abts
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Kale Band
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Feufollet
July 27
1st Ave. Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Don Harvey Duo
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - My Grandma's Cardigan
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Crazy on You (Heart Tribute)
Peace Plaza Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Amanda Grace
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Sawyer's Dream
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Cole Diamond
August 3
1st Ave. Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Orchid Jane
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Lost Faculties
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Brad Boice and the RPG Band
Peace Plaza Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Bob Schlief
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Loud Mouth Brass
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - A Hard Day's Night (Beatles Tribute)
August 10
1st Ave. Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Pure Rock Studios
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Room for Gray
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Junk FM
Peace Plaza Stage
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Jeff Reinartz
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Raquel and the Wildflowers
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - JigJam