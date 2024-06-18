Project Legacy receives 60 thousand dollars to help BIPOC students

Project Legacy Grant

(ABC 6 News) — Project Legacy was granted 60 thousand dollars to continue its work as a safety net for those experiencing poverty.

Project Legacy has been around 16 years helping BIPOC students connect to career building skills and opportunities. This grant will help fund the Legacy Scholars Program, which gives culturally relevant support to BIPOC students in post-secondary programs.

“Cannot believe the opportunities and the doors that open to them as a result of the people and the connections they’ve made,” said executive director Karen Edmonds.

Edmonds said in addition to financial donations, Project Legacy accepts mentor volunteers and meal donations for weekly meetings.