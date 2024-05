ABC 6 Community Excellence Award

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond? Nominate them for our ABC 6 Community Excellence Award!

This year, ABC 6 News is teaming up with Hiller’s Flooring America and Tonna Mechanical to help find some of those volunteers who don’t step into the spotlight. The ones that get up early to make sure the coffee’s made and stay late to clean up. Nominate your volunteer below!