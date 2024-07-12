Noxious weed springs to life throughout southeast Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – An invasive species commonly known as wild parsnip has started appearing across Rochester and surrounding areas, thanks in part to the good growing season caused by heavy rain.

It’s invasive across the United States, but in Minnesota it can be found in particularly high numbers in the southeast.

Wild parsnip can be found just about anywhere that’s sunny, but some places more than others.

“Right now, one of the places you’re gonna see a lot of it is areas along highways that haven’t been mowed recently,” said director of the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center Luke Reese.

What makes the plant dangerous is the sap contained within it’s thick stem. When the sap is exposed to sunlight , the consequences can be severe.

“If you get it on your skin, and that skin is exposed to sunlight,” Reese said, “you can get anywhere from a bad rash to even blisters and almost a burn from it.”

If you do get it on you, it’s best to get out of the sun as quickly as possible and wash it off.

“Soap and water is your best friend,” said Alison Litchy, forestry supervisor for Rochester Parks and Rec.

Luckily, wild parsnip is easily identifiable, especially right now in the middle of its blooming season.

It grows to about 5 or 6 feet tall and its small yellow flowers bloom in an upside down vase shape with a flat top.

Managing the weed is another story. The easiest ways to take care of wild parsnip involve spraying it with chemicals or mowing it consistently.

Hand pulling is not an ideal method.

“The most common enforcement that we end up doing is mowing with repeated mowing and not allowing it to go to seed,” said Litchy.

The problem with plants like wild parsnip, however, is you can never really get rid of it all.

“Like with any invasive species, you never win,” said Reese. “You just kind… make headway.”

For more information on identifying wild parsnip, click here.

For tips on treating wild parsnip, click here.