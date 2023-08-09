Mayo Clinic, Rochester Public Schools team up to provide vaccinations to students

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic and Rochester Public Schools are teaming up this back-to-school season to help make sure students are getting the vaccines they need.



According to Mayo Clinic, current routine vaccination numbers among children are lower than pre-pandemic levels. To address the issue, Mayo is providing accessible catch-up appointments so kids can get up to date and stay safe this year.

“The vaccines and our routine immunization schedule here in the United States protects against many different illnesses,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with Mayo Clinic “including life-threatening illnesses but a variety of things like Whooping Cough, Tetanus, Influenza, Covid-19.”

For more information on making an appointment, click here.