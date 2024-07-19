Local lawmakers visit Rochester preschool

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Two Minnesota state senators went back to school today. Well preschool that is.

Senator Liz Bolden (DFL-Rochester) and Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown) visited Listos Preschool and Childcare Center in Rochester to talk about a number of things, including the need for more affordable childcare.

Last year, Senator Hauschild proposed a measure that would only require some families to pay no more than 7-percent of their income on childcare and early learning. Senator Bolden said today’s visit will help them in their efforts to make childcare more affordable across the state.

“I appreciate being able to be here and keep in touch with people who are actually doing the work, and again getting input and feedback on the policies we have implemented and how that is working with them and affecting them and it’s really really helpful as we continue this work,” Senator Bolden said.

The proposal was shot down in the last legislative session. Both senators hope to keep pushing for more childcare funding going into the next legislative session in 2025.