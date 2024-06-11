Cleaner school buses to drive down emissions in Rochester

Rochester School Buses

(ABC 6 News) – In Rochester, children and their bus drivers should soon breathe a bit easier with the help of a clean bus program. Rochester Public Schools is adding 25 new electric buses to its fleet as part of the E.P.A.‘s clean school bus program.

The program’s goal is to replace fossil-fueled buses with 100% clean electric buses, and Rochester Schools is one of 15 districts in the state to receive funding. R.P.S. will receive approximately $8.6 million.



The introduction of these zero-emission buses is a significant step towards a greener future. Not only will they provide a safer and cleaner ride for our students, but they will also contribute to a healthier environment for the entire Rochester area.

“Transitioning to a zero-emission transportation system greatly aids us in providing the safest ride possible to the students while also improving the air quality of the community of Rochester where we operate our school buses every day,” explains the First Student Head of Electrification, Kevin Matthews

These new buses are not just environmentally friendly, they’re also cost-effective. With no need for oil or fluid changes, they offer a more economical solution. First Student plans to have them in operation within the next 14 months, with the charging infrastructure installation being the most time-consuming part of the process.