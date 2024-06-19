Former Charles City Supt. sues school board members

(ABC 6 News) – Anne Lundquist, the former Supt. of the Charles City Community School District, is suing members of the school board for allegedly invading her privacy and damaging her professional reputation, according to court documents.

Lundquist’s lawsuit claims school board members committed the following: intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, invasion of privacy, breach of contract and sanctioning her publicly in violation of policy.

Court documents state that on April 18, 2024, Lundquist was using a copy machine belonging to CCSD to copy various private evaluation comments she had written “concerning some individual employees in the district who were subject to her direction and control.” A copy of the word was left on the machine and those evaluation notes were then given to Dr. David Schrodt, the president of the board of education at CCSD.

Dr. Schrodt then contacted other members of the board and decided to place Lundquist on administrative leave on the afternoon of April 19, 2024. Court documents state the actions violate the Open Meetings Law, Chapter 21, of the Iowa Code.

The same day at 6 p.m., Dr. Schrodt notified CCSD employees of Lundquist’s administrative leave pending an investigation.

Court documents state the investigation stemmed from “an issue as to whether the behavior of Anne Lundquist raised questions regarding her fitness for duty and ability to serve as an employee of the district.”

On May 6, the Charles City Board of Education held a special meeting “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered” in a closed session.

The lawsuit alleges the notice was published throughout the state by the media without allowing Lundquist to “explain the mistakes that the president of the board was making in this matter.”

Charles City School District had already begun a search for Lundquist’s replacement in the spring of 2024.

School board members Schrodt, Dara Jaeger, Kathryn Fox, Bruce Koebrick, and Josh Mack, are all named in the lawsuit as well as the Charles City School District.

The lawsuit argues the actions by Dr. Schrodt and the board of directors has inflicted emotional distress on Lundquist, tarnished her 35-year reputation as an employee and “embarrassed her in her home community where she moved to retire.”

According to court documents, Lundquist has asked for “damages in a fair and reasonable sum,” as well as punitive damages.