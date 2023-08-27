Construction near Century High School unfinished; new route for walking students

(ABC 6 News) – For those attending Century High School in Rochester, ongoing construction may change how some students get to class.

The construction in the Viola Road roundabout that is adjacent to the high school has not been completed in time for the new school year.

For the first few weeks, students walking to and from surrounding neighborhoods can utilize the pedestrian walking path shown on a new map released by school officials.

Leaders at the school say they are hoping that this will just be a short-term solution.

There is not yet a date for when construction is expected to be finished.