(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City School District is partnering with Wayne’s Ski and Cycle for a second year to make sure all children have a bike this school year.

Due to a state-funded grant and a collaboration with Trek Bicycle, Wayne’s was able to provide 65 bikes to John Adams Middle School and Lincoln Intermediate in Mason City.

The Mason City Mountain Bike Club also helped out by unboxing and pre-building some of the bikes.