Minnesota student teacher grants and loan repayment programs announced

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) announced Wednesday the opening of applications for three Minnesota student teacher grants and loan repayment programs, in a joint statement released with Gov. Tim Waltz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

“We depend on our educators day in and day out,” said Governor Walz.

“By providing financial assistance, we’re helping more people choose a career in education, and ensuring the continued strength of our teacher workforce,” he added.

“Teachers do incredible work in the classroom to educate and nurture our children every day. From kindergarten to high school, high-quality teachers are shaping future generations. Yet, the burden of financial hardship creates an obstacle for many seeking a career in education,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan.

Flanagan added, “through these programs we are growing and diversifying our teacher workforce to fill vital positions. Our teachers are a priority and we’re ensuring that they’re supported.”

Over the next 10 years, the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) projects there will be over 18,000 job openings for elementary school teachers and more than 14,000 job openings for middle and high school teachers.

By investing in programs that support teachers-in-training, the state said it aims to attract more people into the profession and provide the support they need while earning their degree.

“Investing in our teacher workforce is an investment in the future of our state,” OHE Commissioner Dennis Olson said.

“These programs are helping to expand our teacher workforce and connect districts across our state – from Bemidji to Austin – with the next generation of educators,” Olson added.

The Minnesota Student Teacher Grants (STG) program provides financial assistance to support students in becoming teachers.

There are two student teacher grants with applications which opened Wednesday:

Minnesota Student Teachers in Shortage Areas Grant (STSA): The STSA grant is available to eligible students who intend to teach in a license shortage area or rural school district after graduating and receiving their teaching license. In 2023, 107 students received awards. The amount of funding awarded was $685,000, with the average award amount being $6,401.

Minnesota Underrepresented Student Teacher Grant (USTG): The USTG grant is available to eligible students who belong to a racial or ethnic group underrepresented in the Minnesota teacher workforce. In 2023, 119 students received awards. The amount of funding awarded was $693,306, with the average award amount being $5,826. To apply for the 2024-2025 Student Teacher Grants, applicant should use the MNAid Student Portal.

To learn more about the program, eligibility, selection process, and how to apply, visit the OHE website. OHE has also put together a guide for applicants.

Minnesota Student Teacher Grants Priority Application Deadlines:

Fall 2024: July 26, 2024

Spring 2025: November 8, 2024

Summer 2025: April 18, 2025

According to the statement, applications will still be accepted after the priority deadlines but eligible students will most likely be placed on the waitlist.

While recipients could receive up to $7,500, award amounts are based on funds availability.

Additionally, the Minnesota Teacher Shortage Student Loan Repayment Program provides student loan repayment assistance to eligible teachers providing classroom instruction in Minnesota.

The purpose of the program is to encourage eligible teachers, particularly those who belong to a race or ethnicity underrepresented in the MN teacher workforce, to teach in Minnesota. In 2023, 175 students received loan repayment, with the average award being $997.

Awards for this program are not made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eligible applicants who belong to a race or ethnicity underrepresented in the MN teacher workforce are awarded first. To the extent funds are available, eligible applicants who teach in a designated teacher shortage area or who teach in a rural school district will be awarded based on a prioritization process.

Eligible applicants will be notified if they are selected for application review in October, with awards being disbursed in spring 2025.

Alongside these programs, the 2024 legislative session saw an investment in two more programs that will bolster the educator workforce pipeline: