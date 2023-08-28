Students get ready for new school year this week

(ABC 6 News) – Sunday, many children across the area are getting ready to start a new school year this week, but the start date depends on the school district.

For children in the Rochester Public School district, both 6th and 9th graders are heading in for their first day Monday, Aug. 28 for orientation.

All other high school students as well as 7th and 8th graders begin classes on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Children in elementary school still have a few days of summer left, as they do not start classes until Wed. Aug. 30.

Students in the Austin Public School district are also gearing up to head back to the classroom.

All students throughout the district will start the year on Monday, Aug. 28.