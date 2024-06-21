Rochesterfest 2024 – “Live Your Dream”

41st Annual Rochesterfest | June 22-30 | Soldiers Field Park

An annual tradition since 1983, Rochesterfest is a weeklong celebration of the city of Rochester and an opportunity to connect community members and visitors through a variety of entertaining events and activities.

ABC 6 News is proud to partner with Rochesterfest again this year to broadcast and LIVE stream the Rochesterfest Parade.

Saturday, June 29: 2:00-4:00 p.m. — Parade LIVE stream on kaaltv.com and facebook.com/kaaltv.

ABC 6 News is your destination to get your exclusive first look at the Treasure Hunt Clues!

In partnership with Rochesterfest and the History Center of Olmsted County, ABC 6 News will give you an exclusive early look at the clues from Monday, June 24th through Thursday, June 27th before they are released to the public.