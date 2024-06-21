Rochesterfest 2024 – “Live Your Dream”
41st Annual Rochesterfest | June 22-30 | Soldiers Field Park
An annual tradition since 1983, Rochesterfest is a weeklong celebration of the city of Rochester and an opportunity to connect community members and visitors through a variety of entertaining events and activities.
ABC 6 News is proud to partner with Rochesterfest again this year to broadcast and LIVE stream the Rochesterfest Parade.
Rochesterfest begins its 41st year on Saturday
The 41st year of Rochesterfest officially kicks off on Saturday.
You are invited to “Live your Dream” as Grand Marshal of Rochesterfest parade
The public is invited to apply to be this year’s Grand Marshal of Rochesterfest’s Grand Parade.
Rochesterfest announces Grand Marshal opportunity
Rochesterfest is accepting applicants for the 2024 Grand Parade’s Grand Marshal. The deadline to enter is June 10.
Saturday, June 29: 2:00-4:00 p.m. — Parade LIVE stream on kaaltv.com and facebook.com/kaaltv.
ABC 6 News is your destination to get your exclusive first look at the Treasure Hunt Clues!
In partnership with Rochesterfest and the History Center of Olmsted County, ABC 6 News will give you an exclusive early look at the clues from Monday, June 24th through Thursday, June 27th before they are released to the public.