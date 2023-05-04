Mental Health Matters
ABC 6 News is launching a 4-part series in May called “Mental Health Matters” which is sponsored by Zumbro Valley Health Center.. These stories will air every Thursday in May during the 5 p.m.
Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.