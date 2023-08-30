RPS students excited for the new school year

(ABC 6 News) – Over 17,000 students in Rochester are going back to school this week.

Sixth and ninth graders at Rochester Public Schools went back on Monday, while their classmates in higher grades returned on Tuesday.

According to some middle and high school students, it’s already been a great start to the school year.

Most people would expect kids to be dreading return to school, but these students are happy to be back and see the friends and teachers they missed over the break.

“Seeing some friends that you don’t see over the summer and just getting back into the habit of things and learning more,” said Truman Lindloff, an 11th grader at Mayo High School.

Lindloff plays the trumpet in marching band and jazz band. “I really enjoy playing instruments. I also play guitar, and I’m very fascinated with all types of instruments,” he said.

Jack McCabe is another 11th grader from Lourdes High School, but plays baseball with the Mayo team.

“I like the club atmosphere of baseball. It’s not directly with Lourdes Baseball, so it’s fun to play with kids from different schools and playing competitive tournaments,” said McCabe.

For some students, the new year means going to a new school.

“The first day was pretty alright actually. I was thinking it wasn’t gonna go that well, but this school’s actually turning out to be alright for me,” said Abdiel Villa, a 7th grader who is new at Kellogg Middle School.

Even though summer break is over, kids are happy to be back at school to see their friends and get back to doing the extracurricular activities they enjoy.

Hopefully it will be a great school year for everyone.