Olmsted County Public Health offering walk-in clinic for back-to-school vaccines

(ABC 6 News) – It is back-to-school season and Olmsted County Public Health wants to make sure all children are vaccinated before heading back into the classroom.

There will be a back-to-school walk-in vaccine clinic at its building off of 2100 Campus Drive in Rochester.

The clinic is for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured, in need of a vaccine for school.

It’s a multiple-day event, all starting at 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Aug. 23, as well as one on Sept. 5.