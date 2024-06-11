Middle School Academy give students a taste of career life

Middle School Academy

The Middle School Career Academy is offered through a collaboration of Rochester Public Schools, Zumbro Education District schools, Rochester Community and Technical College, and Southeast Service

Cooperative. Along with cooperation from industry partners, students will attend four consecutive days of

immersive activities while guided by professionals from each participating employer.

Employers include the Agricultural Center of Excellence, Olmsted Medical Center, the IT Center of Excellence, Rochester Fire Department, the Department of Natural Resources, the Hilton, Experience Rochester, Hospitality Minnesota, and the Red Cross.

The hands-on experience will enable students to gain a deeper understanding of various career pathways and spark their curiosity about potential vocations.



Each session will include a hands-on activity to engage students. Culinary students will learn how to

prepare a simple meal; health sciences students will learn about dental and veterinary science pathways as well as the various medical careers Olmsted Medical Center has to offer. The agriculture students will learn about combines and public services students will have some time with EMT and fire department crew and then will put together bags for home emergency preparedness.



When registering for this free event sponsored by the Carl Perkins Federal Grant, students selected their

areas of focus based on their interests, choosing from five different pathways: Agriculture/Construction/

Manufacturing/Transportation, Culinary, Health Sciences “Scrubs” Camp, Information Technology, and

Public and Emergency Services. By engaging in interactive workshops, practical demonstrations, and

informative discussions, students will not only acquire valuable knowledge but also gain insight into the

skills and qualifications required in these fields.