Rochester Chamber to host RPS Ignite info session

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an Information Session on Rochester Public Schools: 2024 Ignite Student Learning Referendum. The session will be held on October 2 from 5:30-6:30pm at the RCTC Heintz Center (1926 Collegeview Rd E, Enter Door H15, Park in West Lot).

According to the Chamber, the information session will provide an opportunity for voters to gain insight into the referendum in advance of the November 5th election. The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the Rochester Public Schools 2024 Ignite Student Learning Referendum.

Registration for the event is preferred but nor required to attend. Attendees can register at rochestermnchamber.com/events.

You can read more about the proposed referendum at https://referendum.rochesterschools.org/.