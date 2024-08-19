Assignment Education: Back to School, One-on-one with APS superintendent Dr. Page

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Dr. Joey Page is superintendent of Austin Public Schools. With the school year starting on Monday, August 26, all week on ABC 6 News Good Morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., Jeremy Ledford and Carly Berglund are sharing different topics to help get you and your students ready for a year of learning.

Dr. Page spoke to ABC 6 News’ Jeremy Ledford about several topics as the school year ramps up. One item discussed was the District’s student cell phone policy ABC 6 News previously reported.

“We’re introducing these new cell phone procedures to really to minimize the distractions and enhance learning,” said Dr. Page.

Dr. Page said the decision was based on legislative direction that states the policies must be in place by 2025 for Minnesota school districts. Page added limiting cell phone usage is shown through research and feedback to “significantly improve focus” and enhance academic performance.

Page also shared his message to the District in the days before classes start.

“We approach the year with a sense of purpose and unity. Focusing on what we can achieve together is very important. We’re all here to support each other and make the most of every opportunity that comes our way for our students,” stated Page.

Superintendent Page was born and raised in Austin. He assumed his role with APS in July 2021. Previously, he has served in leadership roles in numerous schools throughout his career in education. An official biography is available on the Austin Public Schools website.

Austin Public Schools will begin classes Monday, August 29.

For a list of Minnesota schools start dates, click here.

For a list of Iowa schools start dates, click here.

On ABC Six News Good Morning‘s Tuesday, August 20 broadcast, we’ll share how one local elementary school is getting ready for the new school year. Plus, in the 6 a.m. hour, Carly Berglund showcases how to do back-to-school fashion on a budget.