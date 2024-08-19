Iowa school start dates
ABC 6 News — The following is a complete list of start dates for all public schools in southern Minnesota.
8/23:
Clear Lake Schools (High School)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Schools
Charles City Schools
Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Schools
Howard-Winneshiek Schools
West Hancock Schools (9-12)
Osage Schools
St. Ansgar Schools
Riceville Schools
Lake Mills Schools
North Iowa Schools
Northwood-Kensett Schools
Central Springs Schools
8/26:
Mason City Schools (7-12)
Clear Lake Schools (K-8)
West Hancock Schools (K-8)
8/27:
Mason City Schools (K-6)