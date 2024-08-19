Iowa school start dates

By KAALTV
back to school

ABC 6 News — The following is a complete list of start dates for all public schools in southern Minnesota.

8/23:

Clear Lake Schools (High School)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Schools

Charles City Schools

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Schools

Howard-Winneshiek Schools

West Hancock Schools (9-12)

Osage Schools

St. Ansgar Schools

Riceville Schools

Lake Mills Schools

North Iowa Schools

Northwood-Kensett Schools

Central Springs Schools

8/26:

Mason City Schools (7-12)

Clear Lake Schools (K-8)

West Hancock Schools (K-8)

8/27:

Mason City Schools (K-6)