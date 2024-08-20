One-on-one with RPS Superintendent Pekel

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, Dr. Kent Pekel, Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools joined us live in Studio B to discuss the upcoming school year with Jeremy Ledford.

Topics of discussion included what Pekel is looking forward to this school year, the Ignite Student Learning 2024 Referendum on the November ballot and his message to the District.

RPS classes begin Monday, August 26 through Wednesday, August 28.

For a list of Minnesota schools start dates, click here.

For a list of Iowa schools start dates, click here.

ABC Six News Good Morning will continue our Assignment Education: Back to School series all week in our 5 and 6 a.m. hours.