Rochester Chamber declares support of school referendum

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Chamber of Commerce backed RPS’ proposed $19.4 million tax levy in a statement Monday, Sept. 9.

The “Ignite Student Learning” referendum was largely proposed to avoid staffing cuts, according to previous conversations with Supt. Kent Pekel.

The Rochester Chamber, however, backed the tax levy’s support of workforce readiness programs.

“The Ignite Student Learning Referendum is an investment in the future of our workforce and the future development of Rochester,” Ryan Parsons, the Rochester chamber president, said in a statement. “As Rochester continues to grow in the years ahead our school system will be critical and the referendum will equip Rochester Public Schools to meet the educational needs of today and tomorrow. This includes sustaining investments in workforce programs to provide students opportunities to explore future career pathways and develop the skills they need to succeed.”

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce will host an Informational Session on the referendum in early October. More information will be released in the coming weeks.