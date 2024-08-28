Austin welcomes new AHS assistant principal

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools has announced Dr. Raymond Diaz will serve as the new assistant principal at Austin High School.

Dr. Diaz has worked in education for more than 20 years. He has worked both in classrooms and admiration.

Dr. Diaz earned a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instructional Leadership from Argosy University and holds a Master of Education from Troy University.

“Throughout my 24-year career in education,” says Dr. Diaz, “I have demonstrated a keen ability to enhance instructional programs and manage school-wide operations effectively. I look forward to working with the staff at Austin High School to help foster an environment of success for all students.”

“We are pleased to welcome Raymond Diaz as Austin High School’s new assistant principal,” says Austin High School principal Matt Schmit. “With nearly 25 years of educational experience, Raymond is a student-focused leader passionate about promoting equity and inclusion. He has a proven track record of setting high expectations for himself and others, ensuring a culture of excellence and growth, including his role in starting the Eden Prairie online school. Raymond’s energy, positivity, experience, and solution-focused approach make him an ideal addition to our team, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our school.”

Dr. Diaz will be taking over for outgoing AHS assistant principal Kim Goblirsch, who will be moving to the position of Academic Coordinator at Austin High School.