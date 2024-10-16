Voting Guide

Voters can vote in person or by voting early via mail.

In Minnesota, you can locate your polling place here, which includes updated redistricting information. Polling places are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In Iowa, you can locate your polling place here. Polling places are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In Minnesota, you can enter your zip code or county via the Secretary of State Office's website to view a sample ballot.

In Iowa, you can see a full list of candidates here.

In Minnesota, if you need to register to vote on Election Day, HERE is what you need to bring.

In Iowa, if you need to register to vote on Election Day, HERE is what you need to bring.