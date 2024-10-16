Voting Guide
HOW DO I REGISTER TO VOTE?
If not already eligible, in Minnesota individuals can register to vote in a variety of ways, including in-person on Election Day.
In Iowa, individuals can register to vote by downloading and print a fillable voter registration form by visiting Voter Registration Information.
HOW DO I VOTE?
Voters can vote in person or by voting early via mail.
In Minnesota, you can locate your polling place here, which includes updated redistricting information. Polling places are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In Iowa, you can locate your polling place here. Polling places are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHAT'S ON MY BALLOT?
In Minnesota, you can enter your zip code or county via the Secretary of State Office's website to view a sample ballot.
In Iowa, you can see a full list of candidates here.