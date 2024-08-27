'Heart of our school': Meet Denny Paulson, Hoover Elementary's lead engineer

(ABC 6 News) — When people think of a maintenance worker, they might imagine somebody who’s behind the scenes, but Denny Paulson is about as front facing as he can get.

He’s been lead engineer at Hoover Elementary and HELS in Rochester for the past 19 years.

“Elementary kids make my day,” Paulson said. “They’re the reason, you know, if I’m having a bad day, if I open up my eyes and open my ears, they can change me from having a bad day to a good day.”

It’s easy to tell that for some of the kids, he is the one who makes their world spin.

Even the adults agree. Hoover Elementary wouldn’t be Hoover without Denny, said principal Emily Pearson.

“I like to describe Danny as the heart of our school,” Pearson said. “He makes sure every day is a perfect place to be. He brings smiles.”

Whether it’s a clean-up in the cafeteria, a trip to the nurse, or just somebody to talk to, Denny’s there for the kids, through it all.