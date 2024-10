2024 Iowa Election Sample Ballots

The 2024 election is fast approaching, and many voters may be wondering exactly what they will see on their ballots when they head to the polling stations.

Below, you can find a list of sample ballots for cities in each Iowa county in the ABC 6 News area during this election cycle.

To get an exact look at what your ballots will look like in November, you will need to contact your county auditor. More information can be found here.

Cerro Gordo County (Mason City)

Floyd County (Charles City)

Howard County (Cresco)

Hancock County (Britt)

Mitchell County (Osage)

Winnebago County Ballot Listing

Worth County (Northwood)