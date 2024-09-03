Stuff the Resource Room

ABC 6 News is teaming up with United Way to put together a drive on September 26th to help Community Schools at the station in Rochester!

Coming back to school from summer break, many Resource Rooms for Community Schools are almost completely empty, and they need to be refilled with a number of items including the following:

Full-Size Shampoo & Conditioner (for textured hair types as well)

Lotion

Body Wash

Toothpaste & Toothbrushes

Chapstick

Deodorant

Hair Brushes

Laundry Detergent

Hand Soap

Kleenex Boxes

Along with the drive, items can also be dropped off at the United Way Office between 10 AM and 3 PM from Monday to Thursday (September 3 through September 30). The office is located at 903 West Center Street, Ste 100 in Rochester.

Items can be dropped off in the suite’s lobby. There are directional signs when you enter the building.