Rochesterfest 2023 – “Be A Kid Again!”

40th Annual Rochesterfest | June 17-25 | Soldiers Field Park

An annual tradition since 1983, Rochesterfest is a weeklong celebration of the city of Rochester and an opportunity to connect community members and visitors through a variety of entertaining events and activities.

ABC 6 News is proud to partner with Rochesterfest again this year to broadcast and LIVE stream the Rochesterfest Parade.

Saturday, June 24: 2:00-5:00 p.m. — Parade LIVE stream on kaaltv.com and facebook.com/kaaltv.

Monday, June 26: 6:30 p.m. — Parade special broadcast presentation on ABC 6.

ABC 6 News is your destination to get your exclusive first look at the Treasure Hunt Clues!

In partnership with Rochesterfest and the History Center of Olmsted County, ABC 6 News gave you an exclusive early look at the clues each day before they were released to the public.

Congrats to Steven Quam, who found the Rochesterfest Treasure Hunt Medallion. Quam found the medallion in southwest Rochester, along Highway 52 just off the bike path near John Withers and Zumbro South Park. Once there, he tracked it down at the base of a tree.

Saturday, June 24 Rochesterfest Parade! LIVE stream the parade from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on kaaltv.com and facebook.com/kaaltv. Jigsaw Puzzle Contest

Soldier's Field Park - Main Tent

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Entry fee of $20 with registration Small Dog Rescue Dachshund Dash

Soldier's Field Park

Registration: 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Race: 11:00 a.m. Midday Entertainment - Becky Schlegel

Soldier's Field Park - Main Stage

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pre-Party in the Park - Nostalgic No Names

Soldier's Field Park - Treasure Island Resort & Casino Stage

2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Party in the Park Concert - Hair of the Dog

Soldier's Field Park - Treasure Island Resort & Casino Stage

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Evening Entertainment - Incognito

Soldier's Field Park - Treasure Island Resort & Casino Stage

7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The ABC 6 Weather team took the trip to Rochesterfest once again this year for Weather Lab during Family Night. Check out the highlights below.