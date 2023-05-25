Rochesterfest button contest winner honored

(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday morning, Mike Pruett of Rochester was honored for for creating this year’s winning design for the Rochesterfest button.

This is Mike’s 4th-time winning the contest and third time in a row.

This year’s Rochesterfest theme is “Be a Kid Again.” The proceeds of every button purchased will go to supporting Rochesterfest and it’s family friendly events.

“Everyone will tell you that I am kid. My wife will tell you I’m a kid, so it was really kind of a fun button to design you with that with that theme,” Pruett said.

As a part of Rochester tradition, the mayor bought the first button. You can purchase your Rochesterfest button for 5 dollars.

Rochesterfest will be held June 17-25 at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. ABC 6 will be live streaming the parade on Saturday, June 24 starting at 2:00 p.m.

For information about Rochesterfest, CLICK HERE.