Road closures announced for Rochesterfest

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester announced some road closures for the upcoming Rochesterfest event.

The City said from June 18-25 that George Gibbs Drive SW will be completely closed from 7th St. SW to 6th Ave. SW for Rochesterfest vendors and accessible parking. The road will reopen on June 24 for the parade and reserved parking will shift to East Soldiers Field Drive. Access will be maintained for the golf course.

On June 24, the Rochesterfest parade will start at 2:00 p.m. No parking signs will be posted the night before prior to the event. The parade will close the following streets:

6th St. SW from 2nd Ave. SW to 7th Ave. SW.

7th Ave. SW from 6th St. SW to 10th St. SW.

10th St. SW from 7th Ave. SW to 11th St. SW.

11th St. SW from 10th St. SW to 6th Ave. SW.

6th Ave. SW from 11th St. SW to George Gibbs Dr. SW.

George Gibbs Dr. SW from 6th Ave. SW to 7th St. SW.

Parade staging areas will include: 6th Ave. SW from 6th St. SW to 8th St. SW; 7th St. SW from 6th Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW; and 4th Ave. SW from 6th St. SW to 7th St. SW.

Rochesterfest will be held June 17-25 at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. ABC 6 will be live streaming the parade.