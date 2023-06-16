Rochesterfest to kick off its 40th year Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been a Rochester favorite for decades. On Saturday, the tradition continues with the 40th Rochesterfest kicking off.

This year’s theme is “Be a Kid Again!” Encouraging everyone to get out and have fun. In addition to a new theme, this year there will be a new theme day, Hispanic Day. Rochesterfest Executive Director Stephen Rose tells ABC 6 News it’s a way to celebrate Rochester’s diversity, and each year a different community will be honored.

Don’t forget about all the food, the parade, and of course the treasure hunt! If you find the Treasure Hunt Medallion, you’ll take home $500. Here’s a hint, it’s a special acrylic medallion hidden in the city on public property. ABC 6 News will begin releasing clues starting Saturday, June 17th at 7 a.m.

Saturday, June 24 ABC 6 will stream the parade live on our website and on Facebook. On Sunday, June 25 there will be a special broadcast presentation starting at 2 p.m.