Winner chosen of 2023 Rochesterfest Button Contest

(ABC 6 News) – The winner of the 2023 Rochesterfest Button Contest has been revealed.

Mike Pruett, was voted by the community as the winner of the contest. He’ll receive a grand prize of $300.

Organizers say they received over 100 different entries. This year’s Rochesterfest theme is “Be a Kid Again.” The proceeds of every button purchased will go to supporting Rochesterfest and it’s family friendly events.

Rochesterfest will be held June 17-25 at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. ABC 6 will be live streaming the parade on Saturday, June 24 starting at 2:00 p.m.

