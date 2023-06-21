Rochesterfest Treasure Hunt: Clue #5
Be a Kid Again! The Rochesterfest 2023 Treasure Hunt is underway!
CLUE #5 – Wednesday, June 21:
Do you now think that we’ve forgotten the plot?
Do the clues add to a sensible sum or not?
Would you feel better if these hints were more direct?
Or are the seeds that we planted enough to inspect?
CLUE #4 – Tuesday, June 20:
North and south, east and west
Have you wondered which direction will serve you the best?
A childhood companion treated with care
The direction you choose is opposite the bear
CLUE #3 – Monday, June 19:
A summer hobby can bring peace of mind
A chance to relax and even unwind
A sport? A jog? What do you want to play?
Or do you prefer the soil for the day?
CLUE #2 – Sunday, June 18:
Consider a moment when children at play
Came after work was done for the day
And the toiling involved in working the earth
Was rewarded with family, companionship, and mirth
CLUE #1 – Saturday, June 17:
Step back in time to childhood again
When the world was fresh as paper before pen
Begin your search for Rochesterfest’s prize
While enjoying the parks under pale blue skies
Get the new clues FIRST on ABC 6 between 6:40 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. each day LIVE on ABC 6 News Good morning, and online at: kaaltv.com/rochesterfest
This year’s treasure is a special acrylic medallion, hidden somewhere in the city of Rochester and on public property (but not on a golf course or cemetery) and NEVER on private property that might appear open to the public. It will not be hidden on public land that would be dangerous to search (roadways, etc.) You will absolutely know if you find it! Once found, it must be exchanged for its bounty.
Search, but please don’t destroy the natural beauty of Rochester or the Treasure hiding place! Each day’s clue will bring you closer to the treasure’s location, and it will be evident once found!
Find more information on Rochesterfest here