Weather Lab Returns to Rochesterfest

(ABC 6 News) – The ABC 6 Weather team took the trip to Rochesterfest once again this year for Weather Lab. It’s the first one of the Summer, and also the first one for Chief Meteorologist Randy Brock.

Brock, Morning Meteorologist Jim Peterson, and Meteorologist Spencer Furman all conducted a wealth of science experiments related to weather. The exploding paint can and the air cannons were among the favorites.

Thomas Tourdot enjoyed the air cannons the most “because it felt like a cool breeze.” As for Aniya Hertzfeldte, her favorite experiment was the exploding paint can because “it traveled a long distance. It actually hit me.”

If you or anyone you know wants to become an ABC 6 News Weather Lab Assistant and get featured on-air, click here.