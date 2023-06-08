Winona PD provide update on investigation in Madeline Kingsbury disappearance

**If watching on the ABC 6 News Now App, CLICK HERE**

(ABC 6 News) – The Winona Police Department is expected to provide new information on Thursday afternoon regarding the investigation into the disappearance of missing Winona mother, Madeline Kingsbury.

This comes after the father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children has been arrested in Winona County on suspicion of second-degree murder after a body was found Wednesday afternoon in Fillmore County.

Adam Fravel, 29, was taken into custody at 7:12 Wednesday evening. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

Madeline Kingsbury’s family released a statement Thursday, confirming her body has been found and expressing confidence that the person responsible for her death is in custody.

