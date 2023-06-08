Family of Madeline Kingsbury: ‘We’re relieved that Madeline has been found,’ believe person responsible was arrested

(ABC 6 News) – Madeline Kingsbury’s family released a statement Thursday, confirming her body has been found and expressing confidence that the person responsible for her death is in custody.

“We’re relieved that Madeline has been found after months of intensive searching and grateful for the extraordinary efforts by law enforcement, other first responders and volunteers. We’re certain that the correct person has been arrested, will be appropriately charged, and convicted of his crimes. Things are moving in the right direction there and we look forward to getting justice for Madeline. For right now we will mourn as a family and properly and respectfully lay her to rest.” David Kingsbury, father of Madeline Kingsbury

The statement comes a day after the father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and authorities confirmed that a body was found in Fillmore County.

Adam Taylor Fravel, 29, was taken into custody at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday evening for suspicion of second-degree murder, jail records show. Formal charges have not been filed.

The Winona Police Department is expected to provide new information on Thursday afternoon regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Kingsbury.