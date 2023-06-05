Missing Winona woman’s children to stay in Kingsbury family

(ABC 6 News) – The children of a missing Winona mother will remain in the care of her family, according to the prosecutor in the case.

A trial was canceled Monday, a day before it was scheduled to begin. Adam Fravel entered an admission Monday and Ms. Kingsbury was found to be in default.

RELATED: Father of Kingsbury children in court seeking placement

Kingsbury vanished back on March 31 after dropping her kids off at daycare. Investigators have called her disappearance “involuntary and suspicious.”

Their father, Adam Fravel, was with her and was the last person to see her before she disappeared. New court documents reveal Kingsbury’s parents have their own suspicions that Fravel knows more than he’s letting on.

A disposition hearing is expected to be set for next week.