Thursdays Downtown: Wenonah Body Lab

(ABC 6 News) – This week’s Thursdays Downtown featured vendor is Wenonah Body Lab.

They have been making all natural and plant based products for the community since 2019.

They make hand soaps, lotions, candles and more.

This is their first summer doing Thursdays Downtown.

“So we like to use all essential oils for very sensitive skin. It doesn’t even have to be for sensitive skin, it is very moisturizing and cleansing for every single things. My personal favorite product would be the hand cream for really dry hands and things during the winter,” said Elina Skarinka.

Stop by and check them out every week this summer at Thursdays Downtown.