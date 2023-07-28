(ABC 6 News)- People can cool down from this heat with some ice cream from this week’s Thursdays Downtown featured vendor, Tribute Soda Fountain.

This family business has been making sweet treats since 1958 and has been a part of Thursdays Downtown for 16 years.

“On the hot days, I recommend root beer floats. Otherwise, if you’re more into the ice cream, I recommend “this just got serious,” that one is a salted-cashew, caramel- fudge. That one won first place nationally in 2016,” said Abby Hewitt, the daughter of Tribute Soda Fountain family.

They opened a store in Pine Island two years ago that specializes in ice cream sandwiches, floats, and many other tasty treats.

If you check out their store, you will also find many pieces of local history.

Tribute Soda Fountain will be at Thursday’s Downtown every week if you want to check them out.