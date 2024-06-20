Thursdays Downtown: Origami jewelry made from 3.5-centimeter paper squares

Thursdays Downtown Week 2

(ABC 6 News) – It’s week two of Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, and some attendees started shopping on Thursday morning before the official opening time.

Kannika Brueske, owner of Origami by Kannika, had customers lining up bright and early. Brueske sells jewelry made of 3.5 centimeter paper squares folded into cranes and brushed with resin.

“So, if you sit down and start from cutting to finish folding, probably 30 to 40 minutes,” Brueske said when asked how long it takes to make a single pair of earrings. She’s been doing origami since she was young.

You can find Origami by Kannika at Thursdays Downtown in booth 20 near Peace Plaza West.