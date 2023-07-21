Sandcastles: Thursdays downtown featured vendor
(ABC 6 News) – This weeks Thursdays downtown featured vendor is “Sandcastles”.
Ir’s a business owned by Rebecca Sands, who makes homemade knits, embroidery, and jewelry. She got her start knitting baby blankets for her newborn son. She says the best part of the job is making people happy. “Being creative and getting to do my own stuff. And then making something that other people can enjoy, so whether they’re wearing it, gifting it, or enjoying it themselves” said Sand. Sandcastles won’t be at Thursdays Downtown every week, if you miss her, you can catch her at Forerger, Clover & Rose, and Tulips & Truffles.