Thursdays Downtown provides platform for local artists to display their talents

(ABC 6 News) — Hearing the words “Thursdays Downtown” is music to every Rochester resident’s ears, and the live music helps with that of course.

This Thursday, Rochester native Eleanor Sievers took the Peace Plaza Stage as a part of Lunchtime Entertainment and showed off with music from Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and even a few songs she wrote herself.

During her set, Sievers would bring her dad up to the stage to play trombone for a few songs and together they played classics like Ring of Fire in a truly heartwarming moment.

This was Siever’s first appearance downtown and hopefully not the last. Thursdays Downtown continues to give talented artists like Eleanor Sievers a platform to grow their fanbase and to follow their dreams.