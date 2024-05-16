Two Mower Co. men indicted after 2023 drive-by shooting in Austin

(ABC 6 News) – Two men are being indicted after a deadly shooting that happened in 2023 in Austin.

Court documents show 19-year-old Jenup Chop and 29-year-old Cham Oman were charged after a man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

RELATED: One dead in drive-by shooting in Austin; Two suspects arrested

Both men pleaded not guilty to five felony charges.

Chop is being indicted on first and second degree murder charges.

Oman, however, is facing charges of aiding and abetting first and second-degree murder.

Oman and Chop will be tried together with the trial date set to begin on July 8, 2024.