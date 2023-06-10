BCA investigation in Austin

(ABC 6 News) There was a large police presence in Austin with a portion of 4th Street Northwest blocked off early Saturday morning.

It appeared a car crashed into a home on the 700 block of 4th Street Northwest next to Catherwood Home Child Care. A tarp was on the front lawn of the house that looked like it was placed there by police blocking part of the view of the vehicle.

Fourth Street Northwest was sectioned off from 6th to 7th Place.

An officer on scene around 3:00 AM said Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Special Agents and a crime lab are on scene.

Austin Police told ABC 6 News someone from the department was not able to speak with our reporter as it was a very active scene and they were assisting the BCA.

There were so many law enforcement vehicles, police lights could be seen getting off of Interstate 90.

Stick with ABC 6 news for the latest information online and during our 6:00 and 10:00 newscasts on Saturday.