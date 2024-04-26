Arbor Day Celebration moved to RCTC

ABC 6 NEWS — To celebrate Arbor Day, Rochester Public Utilities is teaming up with the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department to host the city’s 22nd annual Arbor Day Celebration.

The celebration was originally set to take place at Three-Links Silver Lake Park, however, due to the expected inclement weather, the event has been moved to the RCTC Fieldhouse.

Friday’s celebration is set to feature a free lunch of hot dogs, chips, cookies and soda, as well as a free tree giveaway. There will also be music throughout the event.

The festivities are set to begin on Friday, April 26, starting at 11 A.M.