Combatting springtime allergies

With an early spring setting in, allergy suffers could see and uptick in symptoms.

(ABC 6 News-) Up to 30% of people in the U.S. experience springtime allergic rhinitis (also called hay fever) which can cause cold and flu-like symptoms.

Tree pollen, grass and weed pollen along with mold and ragweed are especially problematic for those sensitive to airborne allergens.

“With a warmer winter, we do predict that we likely will have an increased pollen season not only for the trees this year in the spring,” said Dr. Dayne Voelker, an allergist at Mayo Clinic, “… but also for grasses in the summer and for weed pollen and molds in the fall.”

The first line of defense for allergy sufferers are antihistamine medications. “They come under the brand names of Claritin, Zyrtec, Allegra, Xyzal,” said Dr. Shrey Velani, a physician at MercyOne.

“If you are predisposed to allergies, during the allergy season we recommend you take it every day, not just as needed because if you take it as needed, you’re not going to get the full benefit out of it.”

Those suffering from asthma are also particularly prone to spring allergy symptoms.

If over-the-counter remedies don’t work, ask your primary care physician if you may qualify for prescription antihistamines or specialty allergy clinics in acute cases.